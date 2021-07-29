Congruex hires COO

Broadband infrastructure builder Congruex LLC has added David Howson as the company’s new chief operating officer.

Howson spent the past four years as CEO at Six Degrees Group in London, according to a Congruex news release. Before that, he held several leadership positions with Boulder’s Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

“I am thrilled to be back in Boulder working alongside long-time colleagues (Congruex founders) Bill Beans and Kevin O’Hara and an incredible senior leadership team that serves as general managers of our business units,” Howson said in the release. “I look forward to helping our customers and the communities around the U.S. by bringing turnkey engineering and construction services to our customers to drive connectivity across the country.”

