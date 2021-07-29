GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Congruex hires COO

Business

Congruex hires COO

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Broadband infrastructure builder Congruex LLC has added David Howson as the company’s new chief operating officer.

Howson spent the past four years as CEO at Six Degrees Group in London, according to a Congruex news release. Before that, he held several leadership positions with Boulder’s Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

“I am thrilled to be back in Boulder working alongside long-time colleagues (Congruex founders) Bill Beans and Kevin O’Hara and an incredible senior leadership team that serves as general managers of our business units,” Howson said in the release. “I look forward to helping our customers and the communities around the U.S. by bringing turnkey engineering and construction services to our customers to drive connectivity across the country.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. 55+ Senior Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ senior communities in Denver. And it’s just 10 miles from...
  2. In-home Assisted Living Care

    Is your family looking for trusted in-home assisted living care? Cozy Country Care offers qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  3. Before You Light The Grill, Visit Your Butcher, Frank

    Planning a weekend cookout? Before you light the grill, visit Your Butcher, Frank for the best steaks, chops, succulent chicken...
  4. Local Real Estate Services, Done Right

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...
  5. Great Liquor Prices, Super Selection

    Longmont’s craft cocktails crowd loves Twin Peaks Liquor for the great liquor prices, super selection and friendly staff. Check out...