Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County,…

News
Health

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 30, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death Friday. Boulder County Public Health officials could not be reached to confirm the age of the person who whether they were in a long-term care facility.

New cases: 61

Total cases: 24,836

Total hospitalizations: 877

New hospitalizations: 2 comment=”cq” ]

Daily hospitalizations: 14

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 262

New deaths: 1

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 72.4

7-day percent positivity: 3.7%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases:

  • B.1.1.7: 718
  • B.1.351: 0
  • B.1.427: 44
  • B.1.617.2: 105
  • P.1: 16

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 0
  • New diagnostic tests: 16
  • New monitoring tests: 88
  • Summer semester total cases since May 10: 21
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 575,082
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,208
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,945
  • Total hospitalizations: 32,859
  • Total tested: 3,275,274
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,358,285
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,083,278

 

