Sovrn Holdings makes second acquisition of July

Business

Boulder-based publishing technology company Sovrn Holdings Inc. made its second acquisition of the month, purchasing Monetizer101, a price comparison and reporting platform that helps publishers improve conversion rates and drive higher revenue.

“Sovrn and Monetizer101 both share a commitment to helping publishers and independent creators capitalize on the growth of e-commerce,” Sovrn CEO Walter Knapp said in a statement. “This acquisition brings another fast-growing revenue stream to publishers, enabling them to offer price and merchant choice for consumers. The result is higher conversion rates for merchants and higher revenues for publishers.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Monetizer101 is focused on providing user-friendly tools that help publishers create valuable experiences for their readers, while saving time and resources,” Monetizer101 CEO Nicola Ghezzi said in a statement. “In Sovrn we’ve found a partner that shares our view that putting the right tools in the hands of publishers can help them get more from their commerce content.”

The deal comes just weeks after Sovrn bought San Diego advertising agency Proper Media for an undisclosed amount.

