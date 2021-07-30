Two men arrested on suspicion of fleeing scene of crash, possessing large quantities of drugs

Two men remained in custody Friday in the Boulder County Jail, two days after they were arrested in Longmont on suspicion of having more than a pound of methamphetamine, half a pound of fentanyl pills, half an ounce of cocaine and other drugs with the intent to sell and other charges.

Kevin Wick, 37, of Fort Collins, and Dylan Taylor, 29, are each facing six charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled drug, all of which are drug felony charges. Taylor’s city of residence was not listed on the arrest report.

In addition, Wick is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 6 felony; a special drug offense, a Class 1 felony; a violation of a protection order, a misdemeanor; second-degree trespassing, a misdemeanor; an accident involving death or personal injuries, a misdemeanor traffic offense; failure to report accidents, a misdemeanor traffic offense; leaving the scene of a crash, misdemeanor; a DUI, a misdemeanor; third-degree assault, a misdemeanor; no proof of insurance, a misdemeanor traffic offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense; and carless driving, a traffic misdemeanor.

Taylor is facing charges of a special drug offense, a Class 1 felony; possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 6 felony; three failure to comply charges out of Fort Collins; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense.

About 2 p.m. Wednesday, Longmont Officer Kristopher Ford noticed two men running down Main Street, north of Main Street School and thought it was peculiar for that time of day, according to the arrest report.

While driving east on Ninth Avenue, Ford noticed there was a crash and presumed at least one of the people he saw running was involved.

Ford said both men were running during the heat of the day in “street clothes.”

“The thing that threw me off was the way they were running,” he said. “It was more of a sprint than a jog.”

According to the report, people flagged Ford down and confirmed the man in the white shirt seen running was the driver of the vehicle, which had crashed into two other cars. The men fled without leaving information.

One of the victims in the crash suffered an unknown injury and needed medical attention, the report said.

It was later determined, Wick was driving and failed to stop for traffic, the report said. He rear-ended a stopped car and then fled the scene with Taylor.

Ford drove to the scene of the crash while other officers worked on locating the two men, the report said. He checked the vehicle and found the driver had hit the windshield with his head and there was a pistol ammunition holder on the driver’s floorboard and an empty gun holster.

Officers located Wick and Taylor, the report said. Wick is suspected of possessing two handguns, more than 16 ounces of meth, four counterfeit fentanyl pills, other drug paraphernalia and more than $10,000 in cash, the report said.

Wick also had two protection orders, is on parole for second-degree assault and probation for harassment in Larimer County.

While Wick was in the ambulance later that evening he admitted to using marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol, the report said.

Ford said drug transportation through the city probably happens more often than people know.

“I would say for patrol officers coming across it, it was probably more on the rare side,” he added.

Taylor is suspected of possessing 73.7 gross grams of meth, 186.3 gross grams of fentanyl, 20.1 gross grams of cocaine, 77.5 gross grams of heroin, and 56 tablets of LSD.

“Based on information gathered at the scene, it appears Dylan and Kevin had conspired to distribute these drugs,” the report said.