Boulder woman rescued Friday after mountain biking fall in Betasso Preserve Open Space

A 40-year-old Boulder woman was rescued Friday morning after injuring her knee while mountain biking on the Canyon Loop Trail in Betasso Preserve Open Space.

According to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release, authorities received a call just before 9 a.m. from a mountain biker, who reported the woman fell from her bike and was injured.

The release said that members from the Sugarloaf Fire Protection District and American Medical Response arrived at the east parking lot at Betasso Preserve Open Space and were able to locate the woman and begin first aid.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group also assisted in the medical care and then carried the woman to the ambulance, where she was then transported to a Boulder-area hospital. The rescue took approximately one hour and 45 minutes, the release said.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space also assisted in the rescue.