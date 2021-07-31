Daily COVID-19 data for Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder, reported July 31, 2021

Colorado case data

Total cases: 575,082

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,208

Total deaths among cases: 6,945

Total hospitalizations: 32,859

Total tested: 3,275,274

Note: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that it would update its coronavirus data Monday through Friday, with data from the weekend being included in Monday’s update. The state noted this change does not impact the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard.

State vaccinations

Number of vaccine-eligible people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,366,057Number of vaccine-eligible people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,090,409

University of Colorado Boulder cases:

New positive test results: 0

New diagnostic tests: 24

New monitoring tests: 52

Number of positive tests since May 10: 21

Current isolation space use: 0