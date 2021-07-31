GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Daily COVID-19 data for Colorado and the…

Local News

Daily COVID-19 data for Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder, reported July 31, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado case data

Total cases: 575,082

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,208

Total deaths among cases: 6,945

Total hospitalizations: 32,859

Total tested: 3,275,274

Note: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that it would update its coronavirus data Monday through Friday, with data from the weekend being included in Monday’s update. The state noted this change does not impact the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard.

State vaccinations

Number of vaccine-eligible people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,366,057Number of vaccine-eligible people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,090,409

University of Colorado Boulder cases:

New positive test results: 0

New diagnostic tests: 24

New monitoring tests: 52

Number of positive tests since May 10: 21

Current isolation space use: 0

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Alpine PT Home Health Care provides experienced physical therapy & nursing services at home

    Alpine PT Home Health Care provides at home health services for Longmont and the surrounding communities in Boulder County, Weld...
  2. 55+ Senior Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ senior communities in Denver. And it’s just 10 miles from...
  3. In-home Assisted Living Care

    Is your family looking for trusted in-home assisted living care? Cozy Country Care offers qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  4. Before You Light The Grill, Visit Your Butcher, Frank

    Planning a weekend cookout? Before you light the grill, visit Your Butcher, Frank for the best steaks, chops, succulent chicken...
  5. Local Real Estate Services, Done Right

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...