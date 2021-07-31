‘All clear’ issued after higher ground order, flash flood warning issued for parts of Boulder County on Saturday

The National Weather Service Boulder on Saturday issued a flash flood warning for the Calwood Fire burn scar area until 6:45 p.m. in Boulder County. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management at 6:17 p.m. issued an “all clear,” after putting out a higher ground order earlier in the day, due to flood concerns, for the areas of Geer Canyon and Lefthand Canyon, east of Geer Canyon.

The National Weather Service tweeted out its warning just before 4 p.m. and said it includes the Little James Creek and St. Vrain Creek areas within the burn scar.

Carrie Haverfield, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office public information specialist, said the higher ground issuance was sent to 266 contacts and that each was also notified of the later “all clear,” message. She said officials had advised people to avoid walking or driving through high water.

“If they encounter a flooded roadway, they need to turn around and seek an alternate route,” Haverfield said.

As of roughly 5:30 p.m., she said Boulder County officials hadn’t issued any road closures, but were keeping their eye on Sunshine Canyon Drive, after receiving some second-hand reports of some debris flow.

She said any evacuation orders would come out through Everbridge, an emergency alert system. Updated information will also be posted on the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office social media and the Boulder Office of Emergency Management website.

The National Weather Service forecast for the Denver-Boulder area said showers and thunderstorms were likely before and after 5 p.m., with the possibility for some storms to produce heavy rain. The chance of rain on Sunday is expected to be 20%. More updates can be viewed on the National Weather Service’s website at: https://bit.ly/2VirlUu.