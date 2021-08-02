Alpine Banks reports $15.7M in Q2 net income

Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) reported net income of $15.7 million for the second quarter, up from $14.1 million for the same period a year ago.

The earnings amounted to $152.16 per basic Class A common share and $1.01 per basic Class B common share.

“Alpine performed well during the second quarter 2021,” Alpine Bank president and vice chairman Glen Jammaron said in a statement. “The Colorado economy continues to perform well and that manifests itself in Alpine’s financial results. The company has locations in many diverse and exciting markets within Colorado. We are well-served by operating in markets where people want to live and vacation.”

Alpine reported total assets of $5.8 billion, as of June 30, up 24.51% or $1.1 billion, from June 30, 2020.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC