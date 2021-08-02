GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder officials to review BHP’s Mt. Calvary Church affordable-housing plan

About a year after deciding to revive its long-tabled plan to build affordable housing for seniors at the Mt. Calvary Church site, Boulder Housing Partners will present its proposal to the Boulder Planning Board for a site review on Thursday.

The redevelopment plan calls for construction of 60 units — 56 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units — on a nearly five-acre site at 3485 Stanford Court.

An artist’s rendering shows the exterior of a new senior-living community planned on Stanford Court in Boulder. (Boulder Planning documents / Courtesy image)

“This project adds to an already vibrant community with excellent access to public transportation and provides additional affordable units within the city of Boulder,” BHP wrote in a site-review application document.

The property was bought by BHP and local senior housing provider Frasier Meadows in 2016. Site planning, which would have allowed Mt. Calvary Church to remain in operation, was implemented soon after before being tabled. “This mix of uses proved complicated and had significant cost impacts to the affordable housing,” according to BHP.

In the years since, BHP bought out Frasier Meadows’ share of the partnership, and Mt. Calvary Church, which built the Stanford Court building in 1956, relocated, freeing BHP to revive the planning process.

The Rainbow Childcare Center, still in operation on the Stanford Court site, would be maintained, according to planning documents.

“The opportunity to create new affordable senior housing in conjunction with the needed renovation of the childcare space is a unique partnership and an opportunity that will provide for two very significant community needs in affordable housing and access to quality childcare,” BHP said in its application.

The Planning Board was in favor of BHP’s proposal last summer when it reviewed conceptual plans.

