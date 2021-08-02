Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 2, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death Monday. Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said the person who died was in their 80s. They were a resident of a long-term care facility.

On Friday, BCPH reported another death. The person who died was in their 50s and was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

New cases: 98

Total cases: 24,934

Total hospitalizations: 878

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 14

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 263

New deaths: 1

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 72.4

7-day percent positivity: 3.7%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 74%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 79%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of July 25, 2021

Boulder: 35%

Longmont: 25%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 27%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 14%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8,569.3

Erie: 5,665.5

Lafayette: 6,769.3

Longmont: 8,718.7

Louisville: 5,671.4

Lyons: 4,250.1

Nederland: 2,013.0

Superior: 4,457.9

Unincorporated Boulder County: 5,047.0

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 63.3% Hospitalizations: 55.6% Deaths: 75.1

Latino Cases: 31.4% Hospitalizations: 36.8% Deaths: 17.8%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.5% Deaths: 1.2%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races: Cases: 4.2% Hospitalizations: 6% Deaths: 5.7%



* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data