Business

Gores expects Ardagh Metal Packaging acquisition to close

Gores Holdings V Inc. (Nasdaq: GRSV, GRSVU, and GRSVW), a Boulder-based special-purpose acquisition company, is planning to close on its acquisition of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. on Wednesday.

AMP is a sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage can manufacturer with 23 production facilities in the Americas and Europe.

The closing comes just weeks after Gores took California 3D imaging software company Matterport Inc. public in a similar deal.

SPACs are shell companies that are listed on public exchanges and are later acquired by companies looking to go public outside of the normal procedures of an initial public offering. They do not require the private company to release an S-1 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with financial data.

