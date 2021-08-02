Section of Colo. 66 near North 75th Street closed after crash involving several vehicles

Officials have closed sections of Colo. 66 and North 75th Street after a crash Monday that involved several vehicles.

It is unclear how long the roads will be shut down, but Colo. 66, also known as Ute Highway, is closed between U.S. 36 and North 87th Street. 75th Street was closed at Hygiene Road.

Officials from the Colorado State Patrol and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded about 3:50 p.m. Monday to a report of a vehicle on fire at the intersection of Colo. 66 and North 75th Street, said Trooper Josh Lewis, of the state patrol.

Lewis said at least one person has been transported to Longmont United Hospital. The extent of their injuries or injuries of any other drivers is still unknown.