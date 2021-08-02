GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

State issues pollution alert for Boulder, Longmont

Local News

Boulder, Longmont and other Front Range communities will see elevated pollution levels through at least Tuesday, according to a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment alert.

Ozone levels will likely be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy” range and concentrations of fine particles are expected to reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level. Sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children, should “reduce prolonged or heavy exertion,” according to the state alert.

Elevated ozone levels in the west metro area from Golden to Boulder means active children and adults, along with sensitive groups, should avoid prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Visibility in the region is also expected to range from poor to extremely poor.

The alert is in effect until at least 4 p.m. Tuesday.

