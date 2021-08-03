As Colorado counties update mask guidance, BCPH plans to make announcement next week

As counties throughout the state begin recommending everyone — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks indoors, Boulder County Public Health is still waiting to announce its updated recommendation.

“BCPH has consistently recommended mask-wearing indoors as a safe, easy, effective and evidence-based COVID-19 prevention strategy,” BCPH spokesperson Angela Simental wrote in an email. “Given that the more transmissible, delta variant is widely circulating in our state, we support and strongly recommend mask-wearing as a precaution for anyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.”

Although Simental said the county recommends everyone wear masks indoors, BCPH has not published a formal update to its mask guidance other than in a recent post, in which BCPH said it supports CDC’s updated recommendation that fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks indoors.

Simental said the county will issue its recommendations next week.

Last week, Broomfield Public Health, Tri-County Health Department and Jefferson County Public Health announced they are recommending people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Those public health departments are also recommending both students and school staff wear masks this upcoming school year.

These recommendation updates follow changes in guidance from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

During a press conference Monday, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, said 95.5% of COVID-19 infections in the state are from the delta variant. This variant is believed to be the most transmissible of the COVID-19 variants.

“Overall in Colorado over the last couple of weeks we have seen about a 30% week over week increase (in COVID-19 infections),” she said. “We certainly are seeing a pretty rapid increase in the state at this point.”

On Tuesday, Denver Public Schools announced it will require teachers, students and school staff to wear masks regardless of vaccination status while they are indoors. That decision was spurred by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s decision to require all city employees vaccinate against the virus by Sept. 30.

Simental did not say whether a vaccine mandate for Boulder County employees will be part of the announcement BCPH will make next week.

“This is an evolving situation, and BCPH is coordinating with our state partners to monitor data and continue to make data-driven decisions based on the best interest of the health and safety of all Boulder County community members,” she wrote in an email.

Area school districts said they are still awaiting county guidance regarding COVID-19 orders for this coming school year.

Carolyn Nohe, communications manager with Boulder Valley School District, said the school will be sharing its mask guidance next week after BCPH has made a recommendation and following the district’s school board meeting on Tuesday. The first day back to school for students in grades kindergarten through sixth-grade and ninth-grade is Aug. 18. The first day back for students in kindergarten through eighth-grade and and 10th through 12th-grades is Aug. 19.

St. Vrain Valley School District Superintendent Don Haddad will be meeting with BCPH and other health officials, he wrote in an email statement to parents and staff. He plans to announce COVID-19 guidance Aug. 10. The first day back to school for students is Aug. 17.

“As was the case last year, the evolving nature of this health crisis will require us to remain flexible as we plan for the start of the school year and beyond,” he said in the statement.