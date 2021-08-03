GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County, Front Range under ozone action alert

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council issued an Ozone Action Day Alert at 4 p.m. on Tuesday for the Front Range Urban Corridor, including Boulder and Broomfield counties.

Ozone levels are expected to be moderate on Tuesday, but higher ozone concentrations in the unhealthy range are expected on Wednesday.

Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

The alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Health officials also issued an Air Quality Health Advisory on Tuesday morning due to the wildfire smoke coming from the Western United States.  The advisory will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Although air quality in Colorado has been improving recently, public health recommendations should continue to be followed. These recommendations include reducing outdoor activity and remaining indoors when possible.

