Boulder to vote on capital infrastructure tax extension

Boulder voters will be asked in November to extend the city’s capital infrastructure tax, a 0.3% sales tax that funds transportation, construction and other capital projects in the city.

Boulder City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed on first reading an ordinance that will place the measure on the ballot this year. If approved, the tax would be extended for 15 years. The city also is asking voters to approve a measure that issues $110 million in debt through a bond that would speed up the availability of funding.

The tax, which the city intended to rename as the community, resilience and safety tax, now will be called the community, culture, resilience and safety tax thanks in large part to requests made by those who spoke during the public hearing at Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting.

Many of the same speakers urged the city to increase the percentage of the tax that will be allocated to the grant pool for community nonprofit projects from 10% to 20%, stressing the importance of arts and culture in the community and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local nonprofits.

About 10 community members, including a number of the board members of Create Boulder, spoke during the public hearing, pushing for the inclusion of the word “culture” in the tax and for additional funding to be allocated for nonprofit grants.

“This is not done. The voters have not voted yet. Let’s work together to support arts and culture,” Nick Forster of Create Boulder said.

Those pleas were to no avail, however. The Boulder City Council majority — Mayor Sam Weaver and Councilmembers Bob Yates, Mary Young, Mark Wallach and Mirabai Nagle — decided to maintain the original 10% amount.

“With respect to the allocations, I remain convinced that it is time for us to be serious about meeting our infrastructure needs,” Wallach said.

With 47 projects spanning seven city departments, Boulder reports about $300 million in unfunded capital needs.

Since it’s an extension and not a new initiative, sales tax rates in Boulder won’t increase if the measures are approved. The original tax was passed in 2014, and it was extended for four years by voters in 2017.

The 0.3% sales tax is expected to generate $11.5 million annually, according to the city. The revenue it brings in would be used to pay off up to a $110 million bond.

A number of specific projects will be included in the ballot language, including improvements to the Boulder Creek path corridor, completion of Boulder Fire-Rescue Station No. 3, several transportation projects and a refresh of the Pearl Street Mall.

Further, if approved, the tax would allocate about $13.5 million for renovations to the East Boulder Community Center.

Considering the community center was built in the early 1990s, it’s due for a remodel, Boulder Parks and Recreation Planning and Ecological Services Manager Jeff Haley said.

Redoing the leisure pool will take up a large chunk of the money. The Parks and Recreation department is also considering adding an outdoor splash pad or spray feature or a warm water feature in the leisure pool.

Further, the department will upgrade the fitness rooms at the East Boulder Community Center and there will be general improvements to the building’s electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems. Such improvements are overdue, and the city will work to incorporate energy efficiency upgrades that have less dependence on natural gas.

If the capital infrastructure tax is unsuccessful, it would slow the project timeline, Haley noted.

“We would have to just kind of chip away at it as we go, as money allows,” he said. “The tax really gives us that injection of funding that allows us to really do action level work that really meets the needs.”

In addition to specific projects, the capital infrastructure tax extension ballot language will include several project categories: