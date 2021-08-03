Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 3, 2021

New cases: 24

Total cases: 24,958

Total hospitalizations: 878

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 14

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 263

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 82.2

7-day percent positivity: 4.0%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

B.1.1.7: 718

B.1.351: 0

B.1.427: 44

B.1.617.2: 147

P.1: 16

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 578,276

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,218

Total deaths among cases: 6,957

Total hospitalizations: 32,975

Total tested: 3,292,222

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,379,501

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,099,180

University of Colorado Boulder cases