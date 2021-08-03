Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 3, 2021

New cases: 24
Total cases: 24,958
Total hospitalizations: 878
New hospitalizations: 0
Daily hospitalizations: 14
Daily discharges: 0
Total deaths: 263
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 82.2
7-day percent positivity: 4.0%
Number of COVID-19 variant cases
- B.1.1.7: 718
- B.1.351: 0
- B.1.427: 44
- B.1.617.2: 147
- P.1: 16
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 578,276
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,218
- Total deaths among cases: 6,957
- Total hospitalizations: 32,975
- Total tested: 3,292,222
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,379,501
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,099,180
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 14
- New monitoring tests: 108
- Summer semester cases since May 10: 21
- Current isolation space use: 0%