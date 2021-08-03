GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Medical field veteran joins SomaLogic as CFO

Business

Medical field veteran joins SomaLogic as CFO

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

SomaLogic Inc., a protein-analysis bioscience company that expects to go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company CM Life Sciences II (Nasdaq: CMIIU), has hired Shaun Blakeman as the company’s new chief financial officer.

He takes over the role from Matthew Norkunas.

Most recently, Blakeman was chief financial officer at Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD). He has also had leadership roles at Medtronic Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shaun Blakeman to the SomaLogic team,” SomaLogic CEO Roy Smythe said in a statement. “His depth of experience as a financial executive across a range of medical technology companies materially strengthens our leadership team and will make an immediate impact as we continue to rapidly scale our business.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Alpine PT Home Health Care provides experienced physical therapy & nursing services at home

    Alpine PT Home Health Care provides at home health services for Longmont and the surrounding communities in Boulder County, Weld...
  2. 55+ Senior Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ senior communities in Denver. And it’s just 10 miles from...
  3. In-home Assisted Living Care

    Is your family looking for trusted in-home assisted living care? Cozy Country Care offers qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  4. Before You Light The Grill, Visit Your Butcher, Frank

    Planning a weekend cookout? Before you light the grill, visit Your Butcher, Frank for the best steaks, chops, succulent chicken...
  5. Local Real Estate Services, Done Right

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...