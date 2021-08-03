Medical field veteran joins SomaLogic as CFO

SomaLogic Inc., a protein-analysis bioscience company that expects to go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company CM Life Sciences II (Nasdaq: CMIIU), has hired Shaun Blakeman as the company’s new chief financial officer.

He takes over the role from Matthew Norkunas.

Most recently, Blakeman was chief financial officer at Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD). He has also had leadership roles at Medtronic Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shaun Blakeman to the SomaLogic team,” SomaLogic CEO Roy Smythe said in a statement. “His depth of experience as a financial executive across a range of medical technology companies materially strengthens our leadership team and will make an immediate impact as we continue to rapidly scale our business.”

