Southwest Research Institute mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids nears launch date

Boulder’s Southwest Research Institute is leading a first-of-its-kind space mission to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, a project seven years in the making that scientists hope will shed light on the origins of our planetary system.

The Lucy spacecraft will travel 4 billion miles over 12 years to study eight asteroids. The 46-foot, one-ton craft built by Lockheed Martin was transported from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Friday, where it will undergo further testing before its Oct. 16 launch window.

The Lucy mission is named for the fossilized skeleton of an early hominid found in Ethiopia in 1974, and SwRI’s scientists and engineers said they’re hoping for similarly profound discoveries.

“We are hoping that when we go back and see fossils of the formation of our solar system, they are fundamentally changing our understanding of how we got here,” said Michael Vincent, payload systems engineer.

Asteroids can be compared to leftover food that planets consumed in order to grow, said principal investigator Hal Levison. But unlike planets that have evolved since forming, asteroids are essentially frozen in time.

“One of the best ways to understand how planets formed is going and studying comets and asteroids,” Levison said. “An analogy I like to use, though it’s a little gross, is relating this to a murder scene. Sometimes the blood splatter on a wall can tell you more about what happened than the body on the floor. These small bodies represent the blood splatter.”

In order to understand Earth’s formation, Levison said, you must understand how the entire planetary system was formed, and planets such as Jupiter and Saturn are key to that understanding.

Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids are not actually that close to the planet but share its orbit around the Sun, forming two swarms that lead and trail the planet.

Lucy’s encounters with the eight asteroids will occur over only a handful of days during the 12-year mission. There will be six encounters total, each about 24 hours long.

The spacecraft will be traveling at 8 kilometers per second, or more than 17,000 miles per hour, as it flies by asteroids that range from 21 to 100 kilometers across.

Lucy is equipped with color and black-and-white cameras of varying resolutions as well as infrared spectrometers to study the asteroids, and the mission team will measure the gravitational tug on the spacecraft to determine mass.

The quick fly-by is intentional, Levison said, and necessary in order to make it to all eight asteroids. This will be the first space mission to ever visit that many objects in orbit around the sun.

“We argued in our proposal that given how different these objects are from one another, you really don’t know which one to send a mission like that to,” Levison said. “You could choose the wrong one, so the most reasonable way to proceed in study of these objects is first doing reconnaissance.”

Lucy is Levison’s first space mission. He’s spent much of his career using large-scale computer simulations to study how planets like Earth came to be and how they became habitable. Lucy’s 12-year mission will see him through his 75th birthday.

Levison said the field was idea-poor and data-rich when he started his career, but after a few decades, there are now more ideas than there is data.

“There’s been a flip-flop and it made me realize that in order to make progress, instead of sitting and building computer models, we need to actually go out and collect new data,” Levison said.

Both Levison and Vincent compared their anxiety and excitement about the Lucy mission to parenthood.

“When my kids were born I was both ecstatic and anxious and this is a similar thing,” Levison said. “You hope everything goes OK and you realize it’s out of your control. It’s both scary and exciting at the same time.”

Vincent said he sort of considers Lucy as a third daughter — the space mission is seven while his human children are 12 and 14.

“It’s different kinds of late nights and crying babies,” he said, laughing. “It feels really surreal, and I’m in a state of wonder about the whole thing. I don’t know if even the rocket taking off will feel real.”