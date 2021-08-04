GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Clovis reports $66.4M loss for Q2 2021

Business

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
Cancer-drug manufacturer Clovis Oncology Inc. (NYSE: CLVS) posted a net loss of $66.4 million, or $0.61 per share, in its second quarter earnings that were reported Wednesday.

That loss is 33% smaller than the $92.2 million, or $1.15 per share, loss that Clovis reported in the second quarter of 2020.

Clovis also reported an 8% decrease in year-over-year revenue, from $39.9 million last year to $36.8 million this year. In a press release, the company attributed that to fewer patients starting cancer treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research and development spending was down 35%, from $69.9 million to $45.8 million, which Clovis again attributed to the pandemic inhibiting drug trials.

As of June 30, Clovis had $230.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Clovis stock closed Wednesday at $4.82 per share, down 0.82% from open.

