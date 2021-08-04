Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 4, 2021

New cases: 41

Total cases: 24,999

Total hospitalizations: 878

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 14

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 263

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 78.2

7-day percent positivity: 3.9%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 579,366

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,226

Total deaths among cases: 6,963

Total hospitalizations: 33,081

Total tested: 3,297,598

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 379,501

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,099,180

*Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment did not update its vaccine data Wednesday.

University of Colorado Boulder cases