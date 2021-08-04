GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County,…

News
Health

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 4, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

New cases: 41

Total cases: 24,999

Total hospitalizations: 878

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 14

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 263

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 78.2

7-day percent positivity: 3.9%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 579,366
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,226
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,963
  • Total hospitalizations: 33,081
  • Total tested: 3,297,598
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 379,501
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,099,180

*Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment did not update its vaccine data Wednesday.

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 0
  • New diagnostic tests: 17
  • New monitoring tests: 70
  • Summer semester cases since May 10: 21
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

More in Health

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Alpine PT Home Health Care provides experienced physical therapy & nursing services at home

    Alpine PT Home Health Care provides at home health services for Longmont and the surrounding communities in Boulder County, Weld...
  2. 55+ Senior Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ senior communities in Denver. And it’s just 10 miles from...
  3. In-home Assisted Living Care

    Is your family looking for trusted in-home assisted living care? Cozy Country Care offers qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  4. Before You Light The Grill, Visit Your Butcher, Frank

    Planning a weekend cookout? Before you light the grill, visit Your Butcher, Frank for the best steaks, chops, succulent chicken...
  5. Local Real Estate Services, Done Right

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...