GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Injured woman rescued from Boulder County trail

Latest Headlines

Injured woman rescued from Boulder County trail

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A woman was rescued from the Walker Ranch Loop trail on Tuesday after she sustained non-life-threatening injuries and had to be evacuated

The woman, 33-year-old hiker from Tulsa, Okla., had an ankle injury that required her to be transported to a medical facility.

At 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, the Boulder County Communications Center received information that the woman was injured. The Mountain View Fire Protection District used a utility terrain vehicle to get near the injured hiker while members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group evacuated the woman on a wheeled litter.

 

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Alpine PT Home Health Care provides experienced physical therapy & nursing services at home

    Alpine PT Home Health Care provides at home health services for Longmont and the surrounding communities in Boulder County, Weld...
  2. 55+ Senior Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ senior communities in Denver. And it’s just 10 miles from...
  3. In-home Assisted Living Care

    Is your family looking for trusted in-home assisted living care? Cozy Country Care offers qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  4. Before You Light The Grill, Visit Your Butcher, Frank

    Planning a weekend cookout? Before you light the grill, visit Your Butcher, Frank for the best steaks, chops, succulent chicken...
  5. Local Real Estate Services, Done Right

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...