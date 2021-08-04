Injured woman rescued from Boulder County trail

A woman was rescued from the Walker Ranch Loop trail on Tuesday after she sustained non-life-threatening injuries and had to be evacuated

The woman, 33-year-old hiker from Tulsa, Okla., had an ankle injury that required her to be transported to a medical facility.

At 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, the Boulder County Communications Center received information that the woman was injured. The Mountain View Fire Protection District used a utility terrain vehicle to get near the injured hiker while members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group evacuated the woman on a wheeled litter.