Colorado State Patrol responded to a rollover crash Thursday evening in Boulder County.

About 6 p.m., CSP was dispatched to 700 James Canyon Drive on a report of a single-vehicle rollover, said Trooper Josh Lewis, of the CSP.

A 17-year-old driver was the lone person involved in the crash and was uninjured, Lewis said. The vehicle went off the road, so no full road closures were needed, he said.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by CSP.