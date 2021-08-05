Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 5, 2021

New cases: 56
Total cases: 25,055
Total hospitalizations: 879
New hospitalizations: 1
Daily hospitalizations: 14
Daily discharges: 0
Total deaths: 263
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 74.6
7-day percent positivity: 3.8%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 580,610
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,240
- Total deaths among cases: 6,970
- Total hospitalizations: 33,123
- Total tested: 3,303,150
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,500,639
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,200,348
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 2
- New diagnostic tests: 53
- New monitoring tests: 63
- Summer semester total cases since May 10: 23
- Current isolation space use: 0%