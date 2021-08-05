GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County,…

News
Health

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 5, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

New cases: 56

Total cases: 25,055

Total hospitalizations: 879

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 14

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 263

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 74.6

7-day percent positivity: 3.8%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 580,610
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,240
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,970
  • Total hospitalizations: 33,123
  • Total tested: 3,303,150
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,500,639
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,200,348

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 2
  • New diagnostic tests: 53
  • New monitoring tests: 63
  • Summer semester total cases since May 10: 23
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

More in Health

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Best Flooring Solutions

    For the best flooring solutions, come to the best flooring store! Carpet Masters of Colorado carries every kind of floor...
  2. Exceptional Senior Living Community

    AltaVita Independent Living is an exceptional senior living community in Longmont, offering a maintenance-free lifestyle with many exciting options. AltaVita...
  3. Alpine PT Home Health Care provides experienced physical therapy & nursing services at home

    Alpine PT Home Health Care provides at home health services for Longmont and the surrounding communities in Boulder County, Weld...
  4. 55+ Senior Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ senior communities in Denver. And it’s just 10 miles from...
  5. In-home Assisted Living Care

    Is your family looking for trusted in-home assisted living care? Cozy Country Care offers qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...