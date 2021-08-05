GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

GorillaLogic acquires Texas consultancy

Software development consulting firm Gorilla Logic Inc. has absorbed Austin, Texas-based information technology design consultancy Modernist Studio Inc.

“Historically, clients come to us with their vision and we provide the know-how to build it. Modernist Studio joining Gorilla Logic gives us the ability to offer a much more complete set of product and software services — ideate, innovate, design, build, and deliver. This span of services truly differentiates us in a growing market,” Gorilla Logic CEO Daniel Berg said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Modernist CEO Matthew Franks will join the GorillaLogic executive team and remain in charge of the Texas operation, according to a company news release.

“By combining Modernist’s strategic thinking and craft with the speed and capability of a world-class development team, our ability to help our clients realize change will be stronger than ever,” Franks said in the release.

