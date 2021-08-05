NCAR study: Pandemic exacerbated impacts of extreme heat

The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the impacts of extreme heat during the summer of 2020, particularly on already-vulnerable populations, according to a new study led by the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Researchers surveyed more than 3,000 people across the country, asking them about their perception and experiences of extreme heat, symptoms of heat stress and strategies and challenges in escaping the heat.

Almost 28% of people had one or more symptoms they thought were related to extreme heat, such as nausea, muscle cramps, fainting and confusion. Low-income households were 68% more likely to experience heat-related health symptoms than high-income households and nonwhite respondents, particularly Hispanic and Latino respondents, were the most likely to report symptoms.

One third of respondents said they were worried about the heat while working and about one in eight people reported decreased productivity in very hot weather.

Safety nets that often prevent heat-related health problems broke down during the pandemic, according to the study. Thirty percent of people said it was more difficult to access medical care and 20% of people could not adequately cool their homes, often because of the high cost.

Respondents also reported an increase in a sense of isolation, that it was more difficult to check on family and friends and that they often could not access cooling centers because they were closed because of the pandemic.

“When we have extreme heat with other events, a lot of the safety nets people put in place to adapt, cope and respond were disrupted so that more people were at risk for extreme heat,” said Olga Wilhelmi, lead author and scientist at NCAR. “It’s important to consider some of the preparedness and adaptation to extreme heat in the context of multiple hazards.”

Safety measures like being able to check on loved ones actually serve an important role in heat protection, said co-author and University of Colorado Colorado Springs Professor Mary Hayden, and were not possible because of lockdown restrictions and other measures.

While communities often have safety measures such as cooling centers, the pandemic revealed how easily those options could disappear, Hayden said.

“What we realized with this pandemic is the inadequacy of a lot of these measures because just one extra hazard on top of this really disoriented and disrupted the entire system,” she said.

The study also found that people who lived in the southern and western U.S. were most likely to report heat-related health problems. The study did not look at reasons for that, but researchers are looking closer at potential factors such as heat and humidity in the South and lack of air conditioning in the West.

“There are a lot of people in this country vulnerable to extreme heat,” Wilhelmi said. “The heat hazard in this country is not going to go away. We are only going to see more extreme heat events with climate change and increasing populations.”

The survey, funded by the National Science Foundation, had a 3% margin of error and 95% probability of capturing the mean for the overall population. It is set to be published in the journal “Environmental Research Letters.”