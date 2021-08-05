GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

‘Operation Unicorn’ results in warrants for three suspects in rash of crimes across Boulder County

Michael Phillips, Marie Alins Roman and Adrian Cisco Quintana have been issued warrants as part of “Operation Unicorn” (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators were able to use a shared fondness for unicorn drawings and figurines to connect three suspects to a series of crimes across Boulder County.

According to a release, Michael Phillips, 21, Marie Alins Roman, 36, Adrian Cisco Quintana, 44, were issued warrants on 53 different criminal charges as part of “Operation Unicorn.”

The charges include unlawful distribution and possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, 12 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, theft, vehicular eluding, 28 counts of first-degree motor vehicle trespass, criminal mischief, theft of license plates, and second-degree criminal trespass of property.

Phillips and Roman are already in custody, while officials are still looking for Quintana.

According to the release, the three suspects are accused of multiple motor vehicle thefts, porch piracy, and vehicle trespasses at 46 known locations in Boulder, Longmont and Lyons between September 2020 and February 2021, with damages valued at approximately $115,000.

They were also connected to incidents in 12 other jurisdictions in the Denver-metro area.

The operation got its name “because of the group’s affection for unicorns,” and investigators said unicorn drawings and figurines left at the various scenes helped investigators to connect the incidents.

“The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Boulder Police Department, the Longmont Police Department, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office and the town of Lyons for their assistance with this investigation,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the release.

Anyone with information about this case or Quintana’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-441-4444.

