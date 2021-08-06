Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 6, 2021

New cases: 31

Total cases: 25,086

Total hospitalizations: 880

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 14

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 263

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 74.6

7-day percent positivity: 3.8%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases:

B.1.1.7: 718

B.1.351: 0

B.1.427: 44

B.1.617.2: 158

P.1: 16

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 1

New diagnostic tests: 26

New monitoring tests: 72

Summer semester total cases since May 10: 24

Current isolation space use: 0%

Colorado case data