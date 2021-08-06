Front Range Stage: ‘Tales from the Tipping Point’ in Boulder, ‘JQA’ in Erie and more

Alice in Wonderland Musical adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic, through Sept. 5; Phamaly Theater Company, Su Teatro Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver; phamaly.org.

Boulder International Fringe Festival A solid 12 days of live performance, in-person and virtual, Aug. 11-22; various venues, Boulder; boulderfringe.com.

JQA Timely imagining of John Quincy Adams’ conversations with George Washington, Frederick Douglass and Abigail Adams, Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado’s Theatre Truck; Aug. 8, Echo Brewing and Pizzeria, 600 Briggs St., Erie; free; betc.org.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream Shakespeare’s tale follows the paths of four lovers and a troupe of bumbling actors as they collide, through Aug. 15 (sold out), CU Presents, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, 277 University Ave., Boulder; cupresents.org.

Mixed Taste Two improv artists enlighten the audience on subjects of their choice, through Aug. 11; Off-Center, Seawell Ballroom, Denver Performing Arts Center, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $10-$50; denvercenter.org.

The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes An average man wakes up to discover his life has become a musical, through Aug. 21, ForgeLight TheatreWorks, The People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Ave., Aurora; forgelighttheatreworks.org.

The Odyssey Follows the epic journey as Odysseus returns to his own kingdom after the fall of Troy, through Aug. 14; $19-$71 (sold out); CU Presents, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, 277 University Ave., Boulder; cupresents.org.

Oliver An orphan takes a journey through stages of neglect, wrongful accusations and then experiencing the true love of a family, through Aug. 29; Jesters Theatre, 224 Main St., Longmont; $20-$45; 303-682-9980; jesterstheatre.com.

Shrek The Musical A swamp-dwelling ogre goes on a life-changing adventure, through Aug. 22; Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $55.50; coloradocandlelight.com.

Tales from the Tipping Point Live performance about sustainability, Aug. 12-15, Now Or Never Theatre, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $14-$24; thedairy.org.

Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical Musical that takes you beyond the limelight with an intimate look at her Appalachian roots, Aug. 6-29; Cherry Creek Theatre Company, Mizel Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver; $26-$42; cherrycreektheatre.org.

The Treasurer An adult son grapples with caring for an elderly mother who abandoned him when he was a child, through Aug. 7; Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden; minersalley.com.

Coming soon

American Son A mother frantically attempts to find information about her missing son from evasive detectives, Nov. 6-Dec. 11, Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver; curioustheatre.org.

Avenue Q Musical comedy about bohemians in NYC, featuring puppets and decidedly not for kids, Aug. 13-Oct. 17, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; $65-$75; bdtstage.com.

The Diaries of Adam and Eve Play adapted from stories by Mark Twain, Aug. 19-29, Upstart Crow Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $21-$25; theupstartcrow.org.

Five Guys Named Moe A musical featuring the works of jazz legend Louis Jordan, Aug. 13-22; Vintage Theatre Company, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora; $20-$32; 303-856-7830; vintagetheatre.org.

The Lifespan of a Fact A demanding editor hires a neurotic fact-checker to go toe-to-toe with an eccentric author, Sept. 18-Oct. 16, Nov. 6-Dec. 11, Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver; curioustheatre.org.

Macbeth Shakespeare’s tale of ambition and treachery, Oct. 14-24, Upstart Crow Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $21-$25; theupstartcrow.org.

This Random World Humorous and heartbreaking play that explores how we often travel parallel paths without noticing, Oct. 29-Nov. 14, Coal Creek Theater of Louisville, Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; cctlouisville.org.

Sisters In Law The story of two polar opposites who happen to be the first and second women on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sept. 25-Oct. 31, Theatre Or, John Hand Theater, 7653 1st Place, Denver; theateror.com.

Three Viewings Three monologues set in a Midwestern funeral parlor during a three-day weekend, Aug. 13-Sept. 4, Firehouse Theater Company/Wheat Ridge Theatre Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

White Christmas Musical featuring the songs of Irving Berlin, Nov. 13-Jan. 8, 2022, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; $65-$75; bdtstage.com.

Wild Fire World premiere musical about the lives of eight people in Grand County during a week they faced unprecedented fires in 2020, Aug. 16-22; DCPA Theatre Company, various venues; $30; denvercenter.org.

