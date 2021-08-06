GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Intellabridge begins funding round

Business

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
Blockchain company Intellabridge raised $10 million CAD in an equity and options funding round, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The warrants sold during the round allow investors to purchase another $10 million CAD in equity over the next three years.

Formerly known as Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp., Intellabridge is attempting to create decentralized banking services — such as checking and savings accounts and investing — on the blockchain.

