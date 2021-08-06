Prosecutors to ask for joint trial on Boulder kidnapping case

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office is planning on prosecuting the two suspects in a Boulder kidnapping case in the same trial.

Kajuanee Ector and Christopher Newson, both 19, are both charged with first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felony menacing, theft and obstruction of telephone use.

Both men had arraignment hearings in Boulder District Court on Friday, and during the hearing Boulder Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Waldorf told Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill that prosecutors were planning on trying both men in the same trial, as the evidence against both was identical.

While Waldorf said prosecutors and the victim were hoping for the case to move forward, the attorneys for the two defendants had scheduling issues that would not allow them to set a trial date until at least February.

Both defense attorneys also indicated they would likely object to a motion to join the two defendants’ trials.

So Mulvahill set both men for an additional arraignment hearing on Oct. 8. Both Ector and Newson remain out of custody on bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, the named victim in the case designs custom clothing and sells it on an app called Depop. The man told police that a user, later identified as Newson, reached out on Dec. 9 asking to buy some merchandise.

The man met up with Newson at a parking lot in Superior, but because the man did not have an app Newson was using, they could not complete the transaction.

On Dec. 13, Newson reached out again and asked to meet, this time in a Folsom Street parking lot in Boulder. The man told police he went to the parking lot and got into Newson’s car to complete the transaction, which was for $950.

The man told police that he was counting the cash Newson paid him when Newson and another man in the front seat, later identified as Ector, pointed guns at him and demanded his debit card and information. The man said Newson had a handgun, while Ector had an “Uzi” or some other submachine gun.

Newson and Ector drove the man to an ATM in Boulder, but were unable to get more than $500 because of a daily withdrawal limit on the account. Newson and Ector then drove the man to Denver while trying to get him to unlock the account over the phone with his bank.

No further withdrawals were possible, so the men eventually took the money the man had in his wallet and dropped him off in Denver. The man called his parents, who reported the incident to police.

According to the affidavit, detectives were able to get photos of both suspects from surveillance footage. Using information on various apps and the car they were driving, police were then able to identify Newson and then Ector.