Daily COVID-19 data for Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder, reported Aug. 7, 2021

Colorado case data

Total cases: 581,692

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,255

Total deaths among cases: 6,978

Total hospitalizations: 33,191

Total tested: 3,308,035

Note: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that it would update its coronavirus data Monday through Friday, with data from the weekend being included in Monday’s update. The state noted this change does not impact the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard.

State vaccinations

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,515,738

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,209,717

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 0

New diagnostic tests: 42

New monitoring tests: 60

Total positive results since May 10: 24

Current isolation space use: 0