Longmont woman leads Boulder rally Saturday, calling on Congress to pass voter rights act

A Longmont woman took to Boulder on Saturday to rally people to fight for national voters’ rights.

Casey MacKenzie is part of RepresentUS, a nonpartisan national group that describes themselves as an “anti-corruption organization.” The rally of roughly 20 people took place across from the Boulder Municipal Building, 1777 Broadway. Those participating called for the passage of the For the People Act. The act seeks to outlaw partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts — the process in which voting districts are drawn to benefit a party or class — while also seeking to improve access for people to vote and make federal campaign spending more transparent.

“It’s so urgent for a number of reasons,” MacKenzie said. “(Gerrymandering) is so anti-democratic. It’s politicians picking their voters, instead of voters picking their politicians. Not to mention, the crazy voter suppression and the billionaires buying elections, which this would also deal with. I think we could be speeding toward losing our democracy.”

The rally comes ahead of upcoming national redistricting, which occurs every 10 years at the federal, state and local levels with the release of new census data, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MacKenzie’s Democracy Can’t Wait rally was one of more than 25 rallies taking place across the country this month with a similar message, she said. She was joined Saturday at the rally by her husband, Dave MacKenzie.

“The For the People Act needs to go down,” Dave MacKenzie said. “I think it’s very important to provide people of color and people of lower income easier access to vote. That’s my main reason to be out here.”

Lexi Mcleod jumped up and down with a blue-and-red sign Saturday that read, “Honk for Voting Rights,” as she stood with roughly 20 other people across from the city hall.

As drivers passed by, many honked their car horns in support, Mcleod said.

“The For the People Act is very important,” Mcleod, of Denver, said. “It is a time crunch, because of how the districts will be drawn. They should be drawn fairly, and they’re not.”

Gil Campbell, of Boulder, who was also rallying, said gerrymandering is a tactic used by all parties. He called voting fundamental and said people shouldn’t take it for granted.

Colorado voters in 2018 passed amendments Y and Z, which aim to support fair elections through the creation of congressional districts that are free of partisan interest. The amendments provide a criteria for the Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission to follow throughout the redrawing of political lines.

MacKenzie said she believes Colorado should serve as example to other states. She said she wasn’t rallying Saturday just for local voter rights’ but those of national residents as well.

“People should be calling their senators … every single day to tell them to pass the For the People Act and not let the filibuster get in the way,” Casey MacKenzie said.

The Denver Post reported Monday that the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission voted to extend the deadline to submit a final map to the Colorado Supreme Court on Oct. 1, instead of Sept. 1.

This week Boulder County residents will have two opportunities to share their thoughts on the redrawing of what will be the state’s eight congressional districts and the Legislature’s 35 Senate districts and 65 House districts, the Camera and Times-Call reported. Two commissions are tasked with the redrawing process.

A public comment period will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Izaak Walton Clubhouse, 18. S. Sunset St., Longmont, and 7 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium at the University of Colorado Boulder Center for Academic Success and Engagement, 1725 Euclid Ave., Boulder.