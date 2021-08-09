GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder iQ adds exec from accelerator…

Business

Boulder iQ adds exec from accelerator participant to board

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

An executive from CardioScout Innovations Inc., the first participant in Boulder iQ’s 2021 Boulder Medical Device Accelerator, has been added to Boulder iQ’s board of directors.

Larry Blankenship, CardioScout’s chief operating officer, has more than 30 years of experience in product development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, strategic management and funding, according to a Boulder iQ news release.

Boulder iQ, a trade name registered to Boulder BioMed LLC, is a medical and industrial device consulting and contract manufacturing firm.

The Boulder Medical Device Accelerator, launched in 2019, provides investment funding and support for medical-device startups.

As a member of the accelerator, CardioScout will receive an equity investment of $10,000 to use on product development services with Boulder iQ, as well as office and laboratory space within Boulder iQ’s 11,000-square-foot facility, according to a March news release from the company.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Popular Amenities And A Great Location

    The Habitat lifestyle includes all the popular amenities and a great location in Boulder. The Habitat is close to many...
  2. Investing In A New Hardwood Floor

    Are you thinking of investing in a new hardwood floor? A new custom-installed hardwood floor by Boulder Hardwood Flooring can...
  3. Air Fry Ovens And Ranges

    Home cooks are discovering air frying as a healthier alternative for preparing French fries, chicken wings—anything you would fry in...
  4. Outstanding STEM Education In Longmont

    Parents, are you looking for schools with an outstanding STEM education program? Flagstaff Academy is the school! Your student will...
  5. Professional Skylight Installation

    Light up the dark corners of your home with a skylight! AJ Shirk Roofing in Loveland provides professional skylight installation....