CU Boulder hosts campus Q&A Tuesday on fall semester plans

The University of Colorado Boulder on Tuesday is hosting a campus Q&A on its fall semester plans.

The virtual session is set from 4 to 5 p.m. Campus leadership plans to discuss the fall plans, share the latest information available on the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and answer questions.

The university doesn’t anticipate significant changes to its fall plans, according to a communication sent Monday. The campus is continuing to focus on creating a safe environment for students while bringing in-person classes, housing, dining and events to prepandemic capacity, or close to it, leaders have said.

The university also plans to resume its weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday at CU Boulder Today. The weekly updates will be available each week for the first few weeks of the semester.