Encision revenue up 49% in Q2

Surgical instrumentation manufacturer Encision (PK: ECIA) reported Monday that its revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was up 49% year-over-year from 2020, from $1.35 million to $2.01 million.

Encision posted a net loss for the quarter of $7,000, or 0 cents per share, down 94% from its $139,000, or 1 cent per share, loss in the second quarter of 2020.

“We continue to be positive as we assess and react to how surgery rebounds from the pandemic,” said Gregory Trudel, president and CEO of Encision, in a prepared statement. “We have learned to flex our sales tactics as the market reacts to waves of COVID and we encounter varying degrees of direct access to our customers.”

