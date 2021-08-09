Official: Heat, overgrown algae likely cause of Wonderland Lake fish kill

Residents walking the Wonderland Lake trail Monday morning discovered dozens of dead fish that had washed ashore, seemingly overnight. The fish lay along the eastern side of the lake, mostly in the shallows or along the shore.

Wonderland Lake and its surrounding areas are wildlife sanctuaries, which support local birds, fish and other animals. Some fish washed up along the peninsula of the lake, a popular spot for fishing in the area.

Philip Yates, spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said Monday was not the first time the city had seen a fish kill in Wonderland Lake.

“They tend to occur at this time — later in the summer and after several very hot days. A fish kill can result from several (factors) or a combination of factors, but in this instance, it is likely due to low oxygen levels in the lake,” he said.

The two factors that Yates identified were hot weather and a large amount of algae or other biological growth in the lake.

Shawn Alfrey moved to the Wonderland Lake neighborhood about a year ago. She said she had seen an increase in plant growth over time.

“What we’ve noticed this summer is more blue-green algae than previously,” Alfrey said. Additionally, she said she noticed a sulfur smell coming from the lake.

Yates said a large amount of algae growth can take up what oxygen there is in the lake, starving fish of that oxygen and killing them. This growth, he said, can be caused by chemical runoff from lawn fertilizer, pet waste, wildlife and other sources.

Karen Churnside has lived in the neighborhood near the lake since 1985. She said she has witnessed an increase in traffic to the lake, alongside the biological growth.

“When we first moved here, if you saw two people go around the lake you’d wave to them. Now, there (are) so many people that you don’t even notice them anymore. It’s just background noise,” Churnside said.

Yates said the Open Space and Mountain Parks department had informed Colorado Fish and Wildlife about the fish kill and would continue to monitor the lake over the next several weeks.