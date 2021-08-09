GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Officials rescue mountain biker

Local News

Officials rescue mountain biker

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A mountain biker was rescued Sunday in the Betasso Preserve.

The 49-year-old woman was biking on the Canyon Loop Trail when she crashed.

Because of her injuries, the biker was unable to walk out to the trailhead. Firefighters from the Sugarloaf Fire Protection District and rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue group were able to find her and provide medical care.

The rescuers used a beanbag splint and wheeled litter to transport the woman down the trail. She received further medical attention at the trailhead before being taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Popular Amenities And A Great Location

    The Habitat lifestyle includes all the popular amenities and a great location in Boulder. The Habitat is close to many...
  2. Investing In A New Hardwood Floor

    Are you thinking of investing in a new hardwood floor? A new custom-installed hardwood floor by Boulder Hardwood Flooring can...
  3. Air Fry Ovens And Ranges

    Home cooks are discovering air frying as a healthier alternative for preparing French fries, chicken wings—anything you would fry in...
  4. Outstanding STEM Education In Longmont

    Parents, are you looking for schools with an outstanding STEM education program? Flagstaff Academy is the school! Your student will...
  5. Professional Skylight Installation

    Light up the dark corners of your home with a skylight! AJ Shirk Roofing in Loveland provides professional skylight installation....