Run for North Boulder Wildcats falls just short…

Sports

Run for North Boulder Wildcats falls just short of berth in Little League World Series

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The season for the North Boulder Wildcats ended Monday night in Waco, Texas, as Colorado’s representatives in the regional tournament fell just short of a trip to the Little League World Series.

Boulder lost 3-0 to Texas West on Monday night in the Southwest regional tournament semifinals. Texas West will now face off against Louisiana for the regional title, though both will be bound for Williamsport, Pa. for the Little League World Series.

After a 6-3 come-from-behind win against Mississippi to start the regional tournament, Boulder dropped an 11-0 game against Louisiana in the first semifinal game. Boulder could have still secured a spot in Williamsport, because the Little League World Series this year is not including international teams because of the pandemic and is taking the top two teams from each region instead of only the winners.

But Boulder once again ran into good pitching, and were shut out for the second game in a row. The Wildcats held their own for the first three innings, but Texas West was able to string together a series of hits in the fourth inning to go up 2-0 and added a third run on a home run in the fifth.

The tournament was not without adversity and controversy, as the draw was shortened when three teams were forced to withdraw because of positive COVID-19 tests.

North Boulder was hoping to become the first team ever from Colorado to advance to the Little League World Series. They also advanced to the regional finals in 2015.

