Boulder County asks court to dismiss Denver Water lawsuit over Gross Reservoir expansion

Boulder County on Tuesday filed a motion asking a federal court to dismiss Denver Water’s lawsuit after the organization’s first attempt to sue the county failed.

“Denver lost its state court lawsuit, and it is not entitled to a rematch,” Boulder County’s motion said.

Deputy County Attorney David Hughes said Denver Water has 21 days to file a response to the motion. After its response is submitted, the county has about 14 days to respond.

“The case will likely move forward until the court rules on a motion,” he said. “At that point we will find out how the case will go forward in the long run.”

Last month, Denver Water filed a lawsuit in federal court aimed at stopping Boulder County from reviewing its planned expansion of the Gross Reservoir, a news release said. This lawsuit alleges that because the Gross Reservoir is in the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the county does not have the authority to require Denver Water go through its 1041 land use review process, Hughes said.

Colorado House Bill 1041 gives local governments the authority to regulate development. In order for development on locally owned land to proceed, it must meet the environmental and developmental goals described in the local government’s 1041 regulations.

In 2019, Denver Water filed a similar lawsuit against the county. That lawsuit also argued that the project should not be subject to county review, Hughes said. A Boulder District Court judge dismissed the case and ruled that the expansion project “is subject to Boulder County’s permitting authority and regulation process,” a release said. Denver Water appealed and subsequently dropped the case after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave the organization the green light and a two-year deadline to begin construction, according to past reporting.

In September 2020, Denver Water submitted a 1041 land use review application to the county Planning and Permitting Department for its expansion project.

The CPP in late June determined that Denver Water failed to supply satisfactory responses to the various referral agencies’ response letters and to some of the comments submitted by the public. CPP Director Dale Case acknowledged Denver Water’s intent not to provide the requested information and determined that 1041 land use review would move to public hearings.

After that decision, Denver Water filed its most recent lawsuit against Boulder County. The lawsuit argues Boulder County is trying to delay the Gross Reservoir expansion project, according to past reporting.

“Boulder County is endangering the project through delays, repeated and expanding requests for information — information demands that duplicate the already completed federal permitting process in which Boulder County participated — the potential for months of additional hearings and the fact that two of the county’s three commissioners have already publicly stated their opposition to, and desire to stop, the expansion project,” Denver Water stated in a news release.

Because of the lawsuit, Denver Water’s attorney requested that Case place the 1041 application on hold. The request was approved and public hearings that were set for August and September were canceled.

“This is Denver Water claiming again for the second time that its project is exempt from the county’s regulation,” Hughes said.

The dam expansion project, led by the state’s largest water provider, would be the biggest construction project in Boulder County history. It has drawn opposition from nearby residents and environmentalists, who argue the project will have significant environmental impacts.

The expansion would add 77,000 acre-feet of water storage, which is about 25 billion gallons. It would raise the dam’s height by about 131 feet and lengthen it by about 790 feet.