Council approves first reading for CU South annexation

Boulder City Council approved the first reading of a draft annexation agreement with the University of Colorado Boulder during a special meeting Tuesday, with two council members recusing themselves and one voting against.

Councilmember Mirabai Nagle brought forward a motion to remove the draft agreement from the consent agenda, stating that it needs to go before voters for approval and that council members shouldn’t vote on something that “doesn’t technically exist” because it’s still in draft form.

Nagle’s motion failed, with her vote the only one in favor of her motion.

Councilmembers Mark Wallach, Sam Weaver, Mary Young, Aaron Brockett, Rachel Friend and Adam Swetlik voted to approve the first reading of the annexation agreement.

Councilmembers Bob Yates and Junie Joseph were not present at the meeting, having recused themselves from council actions involving the annexation agreement.

In emails sent to the Boulder Council Hotline, Yates and Joseph cited previous work with the university for their recusals.

Yates previously did work for the law school and Joseph had a paid speaking engagement for CU Boulder, according to the Hotline emails.

Both wrote that they recused themselves “out of an abundance of caution and to avoid any appearance of impropriety.”

The annexation agreement between CU Boulder and the city for the 308-acre property near U.S. 36 and Table Mesa Drive known as CU South would guide the university’s development of the property and allow the campus access to city services in exchange for permanent open space and flood mitigation of South Boulder Creek.

A second reading and public hearing are set for Sept. 14, with a council decision likely to follow on Sept. 21.