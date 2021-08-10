Several local eateries participating in Boulder County Restaurant Week

More than two dozen local restaurants and watering holes are participating in the 16th annual Boulder County Restaurant Week from Oct. 8 through Oct. 17.
Participating restaurants will offer a mix of dine-in, take-out and delivery specials priced at $29, $39 and $49 per person.
New this year is First Bite Brunch, during which restaurants will offer unique prix fixe menus during Restaurant Week’s first weekend.
The event will also feature Give Back Tuesday, an opportunity for diners to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations.
This year’s participating restaurants are:
- Ash’Kara
- Avery Brewing Co.
- Bohemian Biergarten
- Boulder Cork
- Brasserie Boulder
- Cafe Aion
- Centro Mexican Kitchen
- Chautauqua Dining Hall
- Chimera
- Corrida
- Dagabi Tapas Bar
- Dry Storage
- Fringe, A Well-Tapped Eatery
- Japango
- Leaf
- OAK at Fourteenth
- River & Woods
- SALT
- Sforno Trattoria Romana
- Ska Street Brewstillery
- T|aco
- The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
- The Empire Lounge & Restaurant
- The Greenbriar Inn
- The Post Brewing Co.
- West End Tavern
- Zucca
Menus and reservations for these restaurants will be available in early September.
