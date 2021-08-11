Boulder family pays it forward after fire destroys home

Amy Harpool and her family have donated $24,000 to the Emergency Family Assistance Association as a thank you to the Boulder community for supporting them after their home burned down in 2016.

The family of five were living on Eldorado Springs Drive in Boulder five years ago when an electrical fire destroyed their home. No one was injured, but the family lost their dog, Clyde, and all their belongings.

Several fire departments arrived at the scene, as well as representatives from the Red Cross, who gave the Harpool children much-needed toiletry kits.

“They literally had the clothes they were wearing and a toothbrush,” Harpool said.

The family reached out to their insurance company for help, which led them to discover some devastating information.

“Turns out we were underinsured, and we had to fight the insurance company to help us rebuild,” Harpool said.

A friend of the Harpools’ started a GoFundMe page to help the family in their time of need. They had only expected to receive a few thousand dollars, but in the end received a total of $24,000, provided by many generous donors.

“We really felt part of the community, and the money was so needed at that time,” Harpool said.

With the money they received, the Harpools were able to rebuild their home and get back on their feet. Early on in the process, they decided they wanted to sell the house and use that money to repay what had been given to them.

“Before the house went on the market we had this conversation, regardless of how we sell this house we need to pay this money forward,” Harpool said. “It was a blessing to us, and we’re great now, so why not bless somebody else? Especially during the pandemic.”

In June, five years after the family lost their home, the Harpools donated $24,000 to Emergency Family Assistance Association, a nonprofit organization based in Boulder.

Throughout EFAA’s 100 year history, they have helped countless families by providing food, financial assistance, family housing, and supportive case management. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, EFAA has distributed over one million pounds of food and $3.5 million in direct financial assistance to those in the community.

“Our main focus over the pandemic was helping alleviate the trauma or minimize the pandemic on our community’s low income families and individuals. The gift from the Harpool family will go to sustain our continued COVID relief efforts,” EFAA spokesperson Ashley Rumble explained.

EFAA has been very grateful for the Harpool family, and thanks them for their generous donation.

“What is so unique and wonderful about their gift is this idea of neighbors helping neighbors, that it could be any of us at any time, and to pay it forward,” Rumble said.

The Harpool family felt incredibly blessed by the support they received from their friends, and even from strangers. They hope that their donation will help other families just like theirs in the coming years.

“Tragedies can happen to anybody,” Harpool said, “so we as a family are happy to ease that for another family in Boulder.”