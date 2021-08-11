Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 11, 2021

New cases: 53
Total cases: 25,340
Total hospitalizations: 884
New hospitalizations: 0
Daily hospitalizations: 14
Daily discharges: 0
Total deaths: 263
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 91.10
7-day percent positivity: 3.8%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 586,562
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,268
- Total deaths among cases: 7,013
- Total hospitalizations: 33,571
- Total tested: 3,330,888
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,535,332
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,222,597
University of Colorado Boulder
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 42
- New monitoring tests: 60
- Summer semester total cases since May 10: 24
- Current isolation space use: 0%
*This data reflects CU’s most recent Aug. 7 numbers.