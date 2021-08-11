GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Front Range Community College to benefit from…

Business

Front Range Community College to benefit from federal optics grant

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

As part of a $34 million grant program funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, Front Range Community College will receive funding for its optics technology program, the school said Wednesday in a news release.

The school’s Longmont campus features Colorado’s only optics technology training program at its Center for Integrated Manufacturing.

“The optics industry — both locally and nationally — is in desperate need of skilled workers,” said Amanda Meier, director and lead faculty member of FRCC’s optics program, in a statement. “Right now, we have more employers coming to the program looking for employees than we have students graduating.”

The exact amount of grant funding FRCC will receive has yet to be determined, but the grant is expected to fund a teaching technology laboratory and instructor training.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Monuments Are Works Of Art

    The best monuments are works of art—and emotion. The artisans at Landmark Monuments in Cheyenne will create an unforgettable work...
  2. Are Your Financial Plans On Track?

    Are your financial plans on track? No matter your stage of life, working with a financial planner can ensure that...
  3. Meaningful And Affordable Funeral

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is honored to serve families in Weld County and along the Front Range. They believe in...
  4. Popular Amenities And A Great Location

    The Habitat lifestyle includes all the popular amenities and a great location in Boulder. The Habitat is close to many...
  5. Investing In A New Hardwood Floor

    Are you thinking of investing in a new hardwood floor? A new custom-installed hardwood floor by Boulder Hardwood Flooring can...