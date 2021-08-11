Front Range to use federal relief funds for student aid, online learning

Front Range Community College will use $8 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to provide financial support to students this fall, college leaders announced this week.

The college has received $46 million in federal relief funding in three installments, said President Andy Dorsey, $30 million of which will have gone directly to students by the end of the upcoming spring semester.

Front Range began distributing money to students at the beginning of the pandemic through applications, but this fall the college will give money to all students who are enrolled and not in high school.

The community college is moving forward with plans for a more normal fall semester, Dorsey said, with about 75% of in-person classes set to resume and 25% converted to an online format.

In addition to funding student aid and coronavirus safety measures, Front Range has used pandemic relief funds to train professors and instructors in online teaching and learning, Dorsey said.

“Early in the pandemic there were two things we prioritized — the first was safety, what did we need in terms of masks and wipes and hand sanitizer and air filtration. The second thing was how do we get faculty to be good online instructors,” Dorsey said.

Front Range has always had an online instructor certification course, said Chico Garcia, dean of student affairs for online learning, but ramped up those efforts last summer to train more than 100 new faculty members in online teaching.

Online learning in the era of coronavirus can be different than typical online classes, Garcia said, particularly with the rise of Zoom. Instead of students logging on to classes whenever they’re able to complete work, some online courses now include a live class at a set time.

A few of the biggest challenges in online teaching involves student engagement, Garcia said.

“Body language and facial expressions can tell you a lot if they’re getting this or not getting this, so you really have to work hard to get people to engage online,” he said. “At Front Range we say there’s no back row in an online class — they have to be able to articulate they understand the material so we can make sure they’re engaged in the curriculum and they’re not floundering out there.”

The additional training also has the fringe benefit of providing faculty with more tools for online and in-person learning, Garcia said, and students who had to go to all online classes last year learned a few things about themselves, too.

“Some students have learned they like the traditional online format when they haven’t engaged with it previously, and some people have solidified it’s not for them,” he said.

The fall semester at Front Range starts Aug. 23.