‘Lights Out Lyons’ to appreciate…

Local News

‘Lights Out Lyons’ to appreciate stargazing

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Lyons Parks and Recreation Commission is encouraging residents and local businesses to turn off their lights on Friday to support dark sky awareness and stargazing appreciation.

The commission hopes to limit light pollution, which obscures objects in the night sky from view, during a meteor shower and low light phase of the moon.

The event, called “Lights Out Lyons” will also feature guided talks and stargazing at Bohn Park. The talks will start at 8:30 p.m. with live music for an hour afterward.

Residents will be able to stargaze after the music until dawn, but the Parks and Recreation Commission recommends anytime after midnight as peak viewing hours for the meteor shower and moon.

Those seeking more information about the event can view the town’s poster for the night at bit.ly/3fUQf47.

