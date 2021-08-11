GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Nederland’s Carousel of Happiness paying tribute to supporter’s memory

Emily Cummins, left, and Quinn Witkowski take a ride on the Carousel of Happiness in 2017. (File photo by Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)
Rides will be free for Nederland’s Carousel of Happiness this weekend, in honor of Mary Quinlan Wingate, an avid supporter of the attraction.

Wingate died in June of last year at the age of 87. Wingate spent many of her childhood summers at her grandfather’s cabin in Nederland, which he built in 1916. Seventeen of Wingate’s family members will be in Nederland this weekend to talk to residents and join them in remembrance.

Wingate is remembered by community members for her kindness and generosity. She worked with the town of Nederland to create two undeveloped parks during her lifetime, and also donated a parcel of land near Barker Meadow Reservoir for National Forest access upon her death.

All visitors to the carousel can enjoy free rides this Saturday and Sunday during its operation hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

