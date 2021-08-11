SVVSD superintendent calls for unity despite differences about COVID-19 rules

St. Vrain Valley Superintendent Don Haddad shared his concerns at Wednesday’s school board meeting about the inconsistency of mask rules and his hope that quarantines will be minimal this school year.

He also urged unity for parents, despite their differences of opinions about vaccinations and the current requirement for universal masks in schools.

“(Children) need to come to school and be happy, to come to school to learn,” he said. “They need to not be bogged down by the divide that is happening. They need to go to school with peace of mind.”

The Boulder County Board of Health on Monday unanimously approved mandating masks for all students and staff members in all schools or at child care facilities, regardless of their vaccination status. The order, which went into effect Tuesday, applies to both private and public schools. Both St. Vrain Valley and Boulder Valley schools are covered by the order.

Health officials said higher case numbers for those 19 and under, driven by the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, contributed to the decision. Students under 12 also aren’t yet eligible for coronavirus vaccines. In Boulder County, 39,500 school-age children are either ineligible for the vaccine or unvaccinated, according to the health department.

Haddad said he met with health officials for three days last week, sharing his concerns that quarantines were hurting students’ mental health while doing little to stop the spread of COVID-19. Students quarantined last school year after an exposure weren’t getting sick with COVID-19, he said.

“That is my top priority, to keep our kids in school,” he said, adding that quarantines are “100% the jurisdiction of the health department.”

With masks in place, quarantine rules will be loosened, reducing school disruptions, health officials have said. Students and teachers will not need to quarantine after a “routine” classroom exposure, as long as they were masked. Students and staff members who are vaccinated and aren’t symptomatic also are exempt from quarantines.

Other concerns Haddad said he shared with health officials included the inconsistency of mandating masks in schools while leaving them optional for restaurants, grocery stores, recreation centers and other businesses. He also noted the inconsistency in mask policies among the state’s school districts.

“We are all neighboring districts, we cross over boundaries, we interact with each other over boundaries,” he said.

While several Denver metro school districts also have universal mask mandates, districts are taking a variety of approaches. Denver Public Schools is requiring masks for all students and staff members, while Jefferson County Public Schools made masks mandatory only for those 11 and younger. In the Adams 12 School District, staff members are required to wear masks, but masks are optional for all students. Masks are optional for all in Thompson schools.

Haddad sent a letter to staff members and families Monday night, outlining the new rules and offering the option for families to request a mask exemption “if their student has any medical reasons that would make wearing a mask difficult or harmful.” To request an exemption, families are asked to fill out a form at tinyurl.com/wmth2kh3.

In response to criticism from some parents that the exemption could be used by families who simply don’t agree with masks, Haddad said he wants to start from the premise that parents are truthful.

He said school principals, and potentially school nurses, will have a conversation with every parent requesting an exemption. So far, he said, exemptions have been requested for less than a tenth of a percent of students.

“if a parent tells me that their child is experiencing extreme anxiety (when wearing a mask), I’m not going to ask them for proof,” he said.

At Wednesday’s meeting, parents on both sides of the masking issue spoke or had their comments read by a board member.

Emily Evans, who lives in Frederick, said her child’s physical health suffered while wearing a mask. But she’s worried that asking for an exemption will increase the risk that her child will be quarantined, impacting her child’s mental health.

“Now as a mother, I’m forced to choose which is worse,” she said, adding the district should push back against Boulder County Public Health’s order. “Allow us to make these health related decisions for our children.”

In comments read by a school board member, Longmont’s Sarah Wilson Sokhey asked the board to require medical documentation before granting a mask exemption, and she advocated for outside lunches to reduce the risk when students are unmasked.

“If students are granted a mask exemption, it would be wise to consider asking these students to be regularly tested for COVID,” she wrote.